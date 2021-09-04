‘Abba-tars’: how will be the virtual show that will mark the group’s return to the stage after 40 years

The band filmed their performances in special motion-capture outfits, allowing digital avatars to mimic them

After almost four decades apart, Abba surprised their fans by announcing their return. The legendary Swedish pop band announced a new album and a virtual concert.

the virtual show Abba Voyage (“Abba’s Journey”) will be released in November, before a series of “revolutionary” shows in which virtual avatars will appear singing hits like Mamma Mia and waterloo.

Members of the quartet, which broke up in 1982, said they got together to record some songs, but ended up creating a 10-song album and planning a concert.

“In the beginning it was just two songs and then we said, ‘Well, maybe we should do a few more,'” Benny Andersson said at a globally broadcast press conference on Thursday (02/09).