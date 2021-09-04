‘Accident’, the mysterious object discovered in the Milky Way that intrigues astronomers

5 hours ago

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA Photo caption, Sky photography with Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE). Infrared light shows wavelengths longer than those visible to the human eye. With the data in this image, evidence of the “accident” was found

They are not exactly stars or planets, but something in between. This is the definition of a peculiar space object known to astronomers as a brown dwarf.

Now scientists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have by chance discovered a space object that is similar to a brown dwarf, but with some distinct properties. The enigmatic object was nicknamed “the accident”. The discovery was published by the scientific journal The Astrophysical Journal.

“This object defies all our expectations,” said Davy Kirkpatrick, study co-author and astrophysicist at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

The study notes that the “accident” could be between 10 billion and 13 billion years old, making it at least twice as old as other brown dwarfs that have been previously discovered.

This suggests that it formed when our galaxy was very young and had a different chemical composition.

“If that’s the case, there’s probably a lot more of these ancient brown dwarfs lurking in our galactic neighborhood,” adds Kirkpatrick.

a different brown dwarf

The “accident”, formally known as WISEA J153429.75-104303.3, was discovered by scientist Dan Caselden by sheer luck, as it doesn’t look much like any other brown dwarf found in the galaxy so far, according to a statement from the space agency. Nasa.

As brown dwarfs age, they cool and their brightness changes at different wavelengths, just as hot metals change color when they cool.

Credit, IPAC / Caltech Photo caption, This illustration shows a cool dark brown dwarf in space.

The object intrigued scientists because its glow is not typical of that seen in other aging brown dwarfs.

It radiates dim light at some wavelengths, suggesting that objects like this are very cold, but at the same time showing more brightness elsewhere, indicating that they also have warmer areas.

“It’s not a surprise to find such an old brown dwarf, but it’s a surprise to find one in our backyard,” said Federico Marocco, a colleague of Davy Kirkpatrick’s at Caltech and a co-author of the study.

“We expected brown dwarfs of this age to exist and we also expected them to be incredibly rare,” says the astrophysicist, who is in charge of directing the observations using the Keck and Hubble telescopes.

800,000 km/h faster

Using ground-based telescopes at the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii, the researchers tried to observe the accident with additional infrared radiation.

But he looked so weak that it was undetectable, confirming that he is very cold and therefore very old.

The researchers estimate that the speed at which it spins is further proof that it has been in the galaxy for a long time, as it drags massive objects that cause it to accelerate with gravity.

The accident is located about 50 light-years from Earth and rotates about 800,000 km/h faster than all other brown dwarfs discovered at a similar distance from our planet, according to the study.

Another characteristic of the accident, the study highlights, is that it contains low levels of methane, compared to most other brown dwarfs found, which further reinforces the argument that it was formed more than 10 billion years ago. At that time, the galaxy was composed almost entirely of hydrogen and helium, and there was no carbon needed to create methane.

“The possibility of finding something this close to the Solar System may be a happy coincidence or it means they are more common than we think,” concludes Marocco.