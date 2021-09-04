‘Accident’, the mysterious object discovered in the Milky Way that intrigues astronomers

Sky photography with Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE)

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

Sky photography with Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE). Infrared light shows wavelengths longer than those visible to the human eye. With the data in this image, evidence of the “accident” was found

They are not exactly stars or planets, but something in between. This is the definition of a peculiar space object known to astronomers as a brown dwarf.

Now scientists at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have by chance discovered a space object that is similar to a brown dwarf, but with some distinct properties. The enigmatic object was nicknamed “the accident”. The discovery was published by the scientific journal The Astrophysical Journal.

“This object defies all our expectations,” said Davy Kirkpatrick, study co-author and astrophysicist at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

The study notes that the “accident” could be between 10 billion and 13 billion years old, making it at least twice as old as other brown dwarfs that have been previously discovered.