According to Steam, market share of NVIDIA GPUs continues to grow

RTX 30 series grabs 7.75% of the market, while AMD RX 6000 GPUs account for just 0.43%

The hardware market has been struggling, with shortages and rising prices for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. A survey conducted by the website Tom’s Hardware based on data from Steam demonstrates that, despite the difficulties, NVIDIA is increasing its representation in the GPU market. The survey revealed that the RTX 30 series snapped up 7.75% of the market, while direct competitor AMD RX 6000 series accounts for only 0.43%.

According to the survey, the latest three generations of NVIDIA and AMD GPUs account for nearly 75% of the market. Both Nvidia and AMD snapped up the biggest woulds in the market with older GPU models. During the month of August, Nvidia’s GTX 10 series represented 26.54%, while AMD’s RX 500 series represented 4.77%. The RTX 30 GPUs accounted for a market share of 7.75%, while the RX 6000 GPUs accounted for 0.43%.



Table with the representation of GPUs in the market (Credits: Tom’s Hardware)

by the image above you can see that during April and August, NVIDIA GPUs have been gaining ground among gamers. In just 5 months, the RTX 30 series went from 3.69% to 7.75%. On the AMD side of strength, we noticed a slight drop, with the exception of the newer GPU models from RX 6000 line, which showed modest growth from 0.20% in April to 0.43% in August.



Caution is required to completely believe the data, as Valve does not provide details on how the information is collected

Data were collected from GPUs supporting DirecX 12. The choice of these GPUs happened to facilitate the process of calculation and eliminate some models of GPUs integrated in older models of Intel CPUs. Because of this, the sum of market share values ​​does not reach 100%, as some models were left out of the survey. It is important to emphasize that the data represent only information collected by Steam, so they may change compared to other databases.

Jared Walton, one of the authors of the survey conducted by Tom’s Hardware, says caution is needed to believe the data found in the Steam database. After all, Valve does not provide further details on how information is collected. Despite this, it is possible to notice that a portion of gamers is acquiring new hardware, even at the high prices. From the research we can project that in a normal situation, we would possibly see a reversal of values, where newer models of GPUs would have an even larger share of the market, perhaps even higher compared to GPUs from three generations ago.

