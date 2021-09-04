Adriane Galisteu gets reinforcement from new presenters

The Farm 13, with its debut scheduled for September 14, promises to boost Record’s audience. The rural reality show, with the presentation of Adriane Galisteu, has already won a slogan and is considered the best edition of all times. Rodrigo Carelli, director of the attraction, has already made it clear that the public will be surprised by the strong cast.

it’s not just Adriane Galisteu which is new in reality. PlayPlus, streaming from Record, will gain new faces on the multiplatform. The new hires will also help the blonde and are known by the public. Lidi Lisboa, actress and former artist of A Fazenda 12, will head the Decompression Cabin and Live do Eliminado. Lucas Maciel, known as Lucas Selfie, participated in the same edition of the beauty and now received the opportunity to become her companion.

Victor Sarro, comedian and ex-Dancing Brasil, is no longer part of the casting Record and Trouva accompanied Marcos Mion on Globo. Dani Bavoso, actress and presenter, who led the interviews with Lidi Lisboa in the last Power Couple Brasil, continues to cover the rural reality. With talent and charisma, the girl continues to gain prominence on the Barra Funda radio station and runs the official podcast of A Fazenda 13.

Repeating the online formula of Power Couple Brasil 5, Adriane Galisteu will continue to interact with fans and followers on Record’s official channels. During the screening of the first reality show commanded by the star, the new host of A Fazenda was in the spotlight with several exclusive frames and unprecedented dynamics.

On the screen of Record, Lidi Lisboa appears in Genesis as Maalate, Esau’s wife. In the religious serial, the actress lives a villain. During an interview with Observatório da TV, he told about the experience of doing another biblical project: “The soap opera is very difficult, there is a lot, the cast is gigantic. I’m ‘cunning’, it even came in the text. Well dear! There is a very strong scene”.