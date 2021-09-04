Affair de Neymar reveals her desire to be a mother and even chooses the names of her children – Famous

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi (photo: Reproduction/Assembly/Instagram)

The romance between Neymar and Bruna Biancardi It’s getting more and more serious, because since the two of them were caught together in Ibiza, at the beginning of August, they haven’t been apart anymore.

Recently, Bruna opened her box of questions in her stories and talked about the desire to be me in conversation with her followers. She even stated what names she intends to give the heirs.

“Absolutely. Anyone who knows me knows that this is my biggest dream. I even have the names,” he said. Needless to say, the statement was enough to make the fans begin to imagine Neymar as a father, right? However, Bruna is in no hurry. “But at the right time,” he added.

On the web, the young woman has no problem talking about her own personal life with her followers. However, although they do not appear together, Instagram, this week the two landed in So Paulo, after spending a period in Paris, France, according to the metropolis. Neymar shared photos with his friends and Bruna showed her reunion with her pets. However, no one mentions the relationship issue.

Last Tuesday (31/08), Biancardi shared a photo on his Instagram profile and the ace didn’t hesitate to leave a comment with an emoji heart.