After agreement, Banco do Brasil gives up on leaving Febraban

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) reported this Friday (3) that it has given up on disassociating itself from the entity that represents the country’s large banks, Febraban, in the wake of a malaise last week with the content of a manifesto calling for harmony between the Powers of the Republic.

“After respectful negotiations between the members of Febraban that took place this week, and recognizing the effort made by everyone in the search for dialogue and mediated solutions, as is tradition at Febraban, Banco do Brasil clarifies that it has no intention of disassociating itself from the Federation” , says excerpt from the note.

The announcement comes after Febraban reaffirmed its support for the manifesto the night before, respecting the opposing positions of BB and Caixa Econômica Federal and distancing itself from the movement led by Fiesp, from São Paulo’s industries.

The manifesto, also signed by other sectorial entities, called for harmony between the Powers, and displeased President Jair Bolsonaro, who has had frequent clashes with members of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

With that, the banks controlled by the federal government had threatened to leave Febraban.

“BB also believes that the episode may, in the end, contribute to strengthening internal mechanisms in the Federation that favor dialogue and strengthen the role of Febraban as an important development agent in the country”, says the note signed by BB’s chief executive , Fausto Ribeiro.

When consulted, Caixa Econômica Federal did not immediately respond if it plans to maintain affiliation with the entity.

