After auctioning state-owned companies, Amapá will create a sanitation, energy and internet company – SelesNafes.com

The State Government wants to create a new public company to bring sanitation, renewable electricity and internet services to the most isolated communities in Amapá, which will not be covered by the business groups that won the CEA and Caesa, state-owned water and electricity companies.

The concession contract for the services offered by these two companies does not foresee coverage in these locations, so the Government of Amapá plans to create the new state-owned company.

“Our strategy is not to leave anyone behind, and this concession comes with a result that will make investments in traditional communities, quilombolas, extractivists, riverside and indigenous peoples viable,” explained Governor Waldez Góes (PDT) right after the Caesa auction, occurred this Thursday (2), at the São Paulo Stock Exchange.

Initially named Digital Inclusion Services, Alternative Energy and Sanitation (Ideas SA), the future public company is part of the strategic planning so that no locality is left unattended, and that inequality in telecommunications, energy and sanitation is minimized throughout Amapá.

The bill to create Ideas SA is currently being drafted. Soon, it should go to the Legislative Assembly for consideration.