After being betrayed, Pocah defends Mirela Janis after pastor’s message “Forgive”; check out

On the last night (02), the artist Mirela Janis was participating in a service that was being broadcast live to the Brazil I complete. The pastor who was preaching sent a message to Mirela to forgive her ex after she was betrayed.
After the video went through the internet, several comments about the subject started to emerge. Famous people also spoke saying that to forgive is not to return to what betrayed you, but to be at peace. A gossip site “Come pick me up” has updated its official Instagram profile on the artist’s subject.
THAT’S ABOUT IT! @pocah spoke up and said he went through a situation similar to @mirelajanis (The creamy woman was in the service and a preacher said that God told her to forgive – go back 2 posts to understand). “When I told a pastor that I was being betrayed and being [email protected]@ he also told me to forgive. But he added: “When I say forgive doesn’t mean that you need to be together. Forgive because you deserve peace,” said Pocah. Do you agree?
Understand the case of Mirela Janis
Mirela Janis was attending a service with several people last night, at an unusual moment, the pastor went towards the artist and began to tell her that God listened to her request for help about what she was going to do with her life after the end of relationship.
Note that Mirela Jenis she was surprised by the preacher’s preaching when she heard for her to forgive, already knowing what it was about. After this video rolled across the web, the singer Pool, ex-bbb, pronounced in his Twitter official talking about the case. “When I told a pastor that I was being betrayed and being [email protected]@ he also told me to forgive. But he added: “When I say forgive doesn’t mean that you need to be together. Forgive because you deserve peace” said the famous.
“I think only the couple knows what happens within the relationship. It’s not up to outsiders to agree or not!!! Much less to judge if both decide to return!” Said a follower of the gossip page.
“In the Catholic Church there is no divorce. No priest will recommend separation. However, there are cases where the marriage is considered null, that is, that marriage is invalid. Catholic women, within certain problematic contexts such as violence, seek guidance and help.” Said a follower of Pocah in your Twitter.
