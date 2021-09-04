After completing medical exams, Jonathan Calleri does physical training at São Paulo this Saturday | São Paulo

Although the club announced that Saturday would be off for the squad, four other players went to CT this morning and were joined by Calleri.
Another newly hired athlete, the Uruguayan Gabriel, carried out activities to try to accelerate the adaptation to the new club. Benítez, who has been having physical difficulties, also asked to train.
Even without having found an injury, Rigoni was also in CT – he felt pain in the game against Juventude, last weekend.
Finally, forward Marquinhos, recovering from a strain on his thigh, continued the treatment, hoping to be available to Crespo during the next week.
They will now have the Sunday off – one part of the group is expected to work on Monday, while another part re-enacts on Tuesday.
São Paulo’s next game is scheduled for Sunday, September 12, against Fluminense, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.