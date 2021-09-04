After crashing in NY, Osaka announces career break

Osaka was eliminated by Leylah Fernandez and says he doesn’t know when his next match will be Photo: Garrett Ellwood/USTA

New York (USA) – Eliminated in the third round of the US Open, Naomi Osaka announced that she will make a career break indefinitely and not sure when he will be back on the circuit. The world number 3 and winner of four Grand Slam titles had revealed during Roland Garros that she has had a lot of difficulties to take care of your mental health and even admitted suffering from depression. The Japanese feels that she is not happier on the court even in the victories and that she needs to get away from the sport.

“This is really hard to articulate. Basically, I feel like I’m trying to figure out what I want to do and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next game. Sorry. I think I’m going to take a break from tennis for a while. so recently, like this: When I win, I’m not happy, I feel more like relief. And then when I lose, I’m really sad. I don’t think that’s normal,” said Osaka after losing 5/7, 7/6 (7-2) and 6/4 for Canadian Leylah Fernandez this Friday.

Japanese apologized for attitudes on court

Usually very calm and focused on the court, the Japanese had her moments of frustration at the end of the second set and beginning of the third and was even warned for material abuse after throwing her racket on the ground several times. She apologized for the attitude.

“I’m really sorry about that. I’m not sure why. I told myself to be calm, but I think maybe there was a boiling point. Recently I’ve been really anxious when things don’t go my way, and I feel that you can see that. I’m not sure why it happens the way it does now. I acted like a child,” says the 23-year-old.

Osaka tried to serve for the match and then got really frustrated. Impressively she threw her racket 3 times without cracking it. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/DizqsxSk9N — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) September 4, 2021

went to Osaka’s third straight loss to a left-handed player, as she had lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the Tokyo Olympics and to Jil Teichmann in Cincinnati. The Japanese thinks that this didn’t interfere as much, although she is not satisfied with her level of tennis, especially in service returns.

“Honestly, I didn’t find it as problematic as when we were at the beginning of the game. But I didn’t play very well. It was like I wasn’t moving well, just my serve was good. , and that I wouldn’t return well against a right-handed opponent either. It wasn’t like she was serving very hard, and I can return well even against players who serve better, but I think her serve on the advantage side was very good.”