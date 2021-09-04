After his arrest, Zé Trovão informs that he will not surrender until 7/9

The Federal Police is looking for the Santa Catarina truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, to serve an arrest warrant. The lawyer’s lawyer, Levi de Andrade, informed that he will not turn himself in before the acts scheduled for September 7th. The statement was given to Veja magazine.

“They tried to silence 10 leaders, but they forgot that there are 10,000 leaders who take to the streets on Independence Holiday. The decree of the prison will further inflate the protesters”, said Andrade.

Zé Trovão is one of the targets of the investigation that investigates the organization of anti-democratic acts scheduled for September 7th. The arrest was requested by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), and the decision came from Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Earlier, in Brasília, the PF arrested the pocket blogger Wellington Macedo.

Zé Trovão and Wellington were among the targets of search and seizure warrants that were served on August 20th. Despite having their accounts blocked on social networks, both sidestepped the court order and participated, last Sunday (22/8), in a live with blogger Oswaldo Eustaquio, in which new threats to democracy were made.