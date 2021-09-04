After judge orders hospital to release ivermectin, US entities appeal against increased use of ineffective drug against Covid-19 | Coronavirus

The United States is facing an increase in cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19 and sees stagnant vaccination numbers, while government agencies and health entities warn against the use of ivermectin. The antiparasitic drug that has already been proven to be ineffective against the new coronavirus is defended by antivacin groups, and in the latest US chapter, its prescription ended up in an Ohio court.

On Monday (30), Judge Gregory Howard handed down an injunction to have West Chester Hospital, located on the outskirts of Cincinnati, Ohio, treat a patient with Covid-19 with ivermectin.

The lawsuit was filed by the wife of patient Jeffrey Smith, who received a prescription for ivermectin from physician Fred Wagshul, one of the founders of the group called “Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance” (FLCCC), which advocates the use of the dewormer.

According to the American press, the case will be considered by an appeals court. The hospital claims that it follows the recommendations of the United States Drug Regulatory Agency (FDA), which does not approve the use. In addition, the hospital claims that the pro-ivermectin doctor indicated the drug without knowing the patient’s history.

A recent report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that as of mid-August, doctors were signing more than 88,000 prescriptions for the drug per week, well above the pre-pandemic level of 3,600, according to the AFP agency. Poison control centers recorded triple calls for ivermectin overdose.

On Wednesday (1), in the same week that the lawsuit filed by the patient gained repercussion in the United States, three of the most relevant health entities in the country, the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) , and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) signed a joint note against the use of ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid.

“We are alarmed by reports that the prescription and distribution of ivermectin has increased 24 times since the start of the pandemic and has increased exponentially in recent months. Therefore we are calling for an immediate end to the prescription, distribution and use of ivermectin against Covid outside of clinical trials,” said the entities in a note.

In late August, the US drug regulatory agency (FDA) posted a warning on its Twitter account about the use of ivermectin, an ineffective drug against Covid-19.

“You’re not a horse. You’re not a cow. Seriously, folks, stop it,” the FDA said in the publication, including a link to an agency’s position, released in May this year, which states: “Why you should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid-19”.

The drug is approved by the FDA for use in humans against parasites and also for veterinary use under certain conditions.

In May, the FDA detailed that the animal version of ivermectin is highly concentrated because it is used in large animals such as horses and cows, which can weigh much more than a human being – a ton or more. “These high doses can be highly toxic in humans,” he said.

