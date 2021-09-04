After losing Claudinho and Malcom, Tite summons ex-palmeirense Artur to the National Team

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced this Friday the call of striker Artur, who defends the Red Bull Bragantino, to the Selection. The former playerpalm trees, who had never been called up, will serve as a substitute for the cut Claudinho and Malcom in the dispute for the World Cup qualifiers.

THERE’S NEW IN THE AREA! 🤩 Tite summoned, for the following games of the # Playoffs, forward Arthur, of the @RedBullBraga. This is his 1st call for the main category of the #Brazilian Team, after passing through the U-20 and the Olympic. Welcome! 📸 Mauro Horita/CBF pic.twitter.com/zNXfQ1xZUG — CBF Football (@CBF_Futebol) September 3, 2021

Zenit forwards were called up by coach Tite, but the Russian club vetoed their trip to Brazil because of the situation of the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The same happened with teams from England, which did not release their athletes. They are: Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool); Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City); Thiago Silva (Chelsea); Fred (Manchester United); Richardison (Everton); and Raphinha (Leeds United).

Midfielder Matheus Nunes, from Sporting-BY, was also not released by the Portuguese club, which cited the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil.

Formed at the base of Palmeiras, Artur played eight games for the team. after defending Londoner and Bahia on loan, the striker was bought by Red Bull Bragantino in January 2020 for around R5 25 million. With the Massa Bruta shirt, he played 89 matches, scoring 14 goals and 18 assists.

After winning by minimum score before the Chile, Brazil will face the Argentina at Neo Química Arena, on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT). You will then receive the Peruvian Team at Arena Pernambuco, next Thursday, at 9:30 pm.

With 100% success after seven games, Brazil has 21 points. Argentina’s runner-up has six less.

Leave your comment