‘Aim is to reach the selection’

the attacker Roger Guedes was officially unveiled this Friday as a new reinforcement for the attack of the Corinthians.

In his 1st press conference as an alvinegro player, he was excited and has already made himself available to play next Tuesday, against the Youth, fur Brazilian championship.

“I’ve already had a conversation with Sylvinho, I’m feeling very good, without playing, but I was training with my personal in Criciúma. If you choose me for 10 minutes or 90, I’ll be available on Tuesday,” stated the “Blonde Devil “.

Asked which position he prefers to play at Timão, Róger stated that, during his career, he almost always played as a winger on the right side.

However, he recalled that he became a center forward during his time at the Shandong Taishan, from China, and stated that, if Sylvinho wants to, he can repeat the dose at Parque São Jorge.

“I played in China as a center forward and second striker. My position is at the front. I like to play loose in attack, without having to always stay at the front. Wherever Sylvinho wants, I’ll be available,” he guaranteed.

Asked about Corinthians’ next goals in the Brasileirão, Guedes said that seeking the title is difficult, but that the athletes will try.

Regarding his personal plans, the striker stated that he is thinking of joining the Brazilian team.

“You can reach the championship, think game by game. Winning titles, we know it’s far, but it’s possible. We’ll help the group. Willian ended up arriving, too,” he recalled.

“I wanted to close with Corinthians for that. I chose the right way to go to China, financially. Now I have a chance to stand out in Brazil and I have the objective of reaching the national team, yes,” he concluded.