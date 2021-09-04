Airbus A310 plane of the mighty German Air Force to become a restaurant in a zoo

Photo by Juke Schweizer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia





The classic Airbus A310 with registration number 10+23, recently decommissioned after 32 years of service by the German Air Force, will have an unusual new destination: it will be converted into a restaurant that will be installed in a zoo on the outskirts of Hannover, learned our partner Aviacionline .

This is an aircraft that before joining the Luftwaffe in 1991 operated in the colors of East German airline Interflug for two years, first under the GDR-ABC registration, then as D-AOAC. Its takeover by the local air force, after the unification of Germany, transformed the jet into a model for transporting troops, cargo and medical evacuation.

Even so, the internal configuration, with seats, was partially maintained, allowing for up to 214 passengers. However, because of their employment, rows of seats could be quickly transformed into hospital beds for aeromedical support. The aircraft’s maximum range was 11,000 kilometers.

See below a tribute to the aircraft with water jets. The images were shared on a Luftwaffe channel.

Der Lebenszyklus gilt auch für Flugzeuge. Der #A310 “Kurt Schuhmacher” sagt tschüss. Wir wissen nicht, ob ihm das gefällt, open im Serengeti-Park Hodenhagen soll er in ein Restaurant umgewandelt werden. Vor kurzem flog die 10/23 noch Flüchtlinge aus Tashkent nach 🇩🇪. pic.twitter.com/a8Mc5Uwto2 — Team_Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) September 3, 2021

The end of a long military career

The last operational mission of 10+23 took place during the Kabul air evacuation operation, at which time the Luftwaffe evacuated around 5,000 people, including German and Afghan allied citizens and their families. The A310 was used to transport Afghan refugees from the airport in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Germany.

The last flight of this aircraft was from Cologne airport to Hannover, where it was greeted with water bows. From now on, it is expected that it will not take off again.

Instead, aeroTELEGRAPH informs you that your final destination is the Serengeti-Park Hodenhagen, located 50 kilometers from Hannover Airport. This route will be done by road, at a speed of 5km/h (so different from the 850 km/h in which I was flying). To do so, the plane will be “dismembered” into several parts. The wings, tail and landing gear are previously separated from the fuselage.

Upon arriving at the zoo, the Airbus A310 will receive a new animal-themed painting and a deck external. The restaurant kitchen will be built in what used to be the cargo hold.



