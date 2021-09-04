Alex Poatan signs with Ultimate and faces Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268 on his debut | combat

One of the greatest strikers on the planet signed with the UFC and already has his debut fight scheduled. Brazilian middleweight Alex “Poatan” Pereira, former Glory champion and the only person to have knocked out Israel Adesanya on lickboxing, was hired by the organization and will make his debut at UFC 268, which takes place on September 6 at the mythical Madison Square Garden, in New York, in front of the Greek Andreas Michailidis. The hiring information was released first hand by the website “MMA Fighting” and confirmed by Poatan’s manager, Jorge Guimarães, to Combat.
Andreas Michailidis (left) will be Alex Poatan’s opponent on his UFC debut, on November 6, in New York — Photo: Infoesporte
At 34 years old and with a record of 33-6 in kickboxing and 3-1 in MMA, Alex Poatan has been considered by many specialists as one of the greatest specialists in standup fighting on the planet today, alongside Dutch legend Rico Verhoeven. His only loss in MMA came in 2015, at Jungle Fight 82, against Quemuel Ottoni. From then onwards, he won his three fights – the last after a hiatus of four and a half years in his MMA career, during which time he dedicated himself exclusively to kickboxing. Check out Poatan’s knockout in Adesanya below:
Opponent of Poatan on his UFC debut, the Greek Andreas Michailidis is a year younger than the Brazilian, and has a record of 13-4. With two fights in the UFC, the middleweight was defeated by Modesta Bukauskas on his debut in 2020, and then recovered, beating KB Bhullar by unanimous decision of the judges in 2021.
UFC 268
November 6, 2021, in New York (USA)
EVENT CARD (to date):
Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
Strawweight: Rose Namajunas x Weili Zhang
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold
Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
Roosterweight: Germaine de Randamie x Irene Aldana
Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov
Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur x John Allan
Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. TJ Laramie
Middleweight: Alex Poatan vs Andreas Michailidis
Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo
Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate! — Photo: Combat
Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate!