Alligator George devours drone, in a scene worthy of a horror movie – News

Instead of savoring a succulent piece of chicken, the alligator above could only taste the bitter taste of frustration. Assembly/R7

The hilarious record was shared on Instagram by caretaker Christopher Gillette, who works at the Everglades Holiday Park in Florida (USA) Reproduction/Instagram/gatorboys_chris

Chris is responsible for Seven’s care, as the big man is known Reproduction/Instagram/gatorboys_chris

'We tried to make a cool and impressive video with the big alligator,' wrote the keeper in the post Reproduction/Instagram/gatorboys_chris

'Instead, it became adorable,' he pointed out Reproduction/Instagram/gatorboys_chris

All because the animal apparently did not know how to deal with the error Reproduction/Instagram/gatorboys_chris

And decided to stick his face in the water to hide his shame! Reproduction/Instagram/gatorboys_chris

Despite the embarrassment, Chris managed to convince Seven to eat the chicken in the end Reproduction/Instagram/gatorboys_chris

At 83, Muja not only boasts the title of oldest captive alligator in the world, but also an unrivaled ability to survive bombing. Assembly/R7

Although the exact day he was born is not known, officials at the zoo in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, say that he arrived there in 1937 from Germany Reproduction/YouTube/philstarnews

But, the rank of grandpa of the species has only been reached recently. The position belonged to Saturno, an alligator from the Moscow Zoo, who was born in 1936 and died in May of that year. Reproduction/YouTube/philstarnews

Although the achievement is still fresh, Muja was perhaps the oldest captive alligator in the world long before Reproduction/YouTube/philstarnews

According to reports published by the local press in 1937, the animal was two years old when it arrived in Belgrade. Furthermore, when analyzing photos and reports from the period, experts believe that Muja is actually already 90 years old. Reproduction/YouTube/philstarnews

What is certain is the animal’s resistance to extreme situations. Muja was one of the few animals to survive the bombs that fell on Belgrade during World War II Reproduction/YouTube/philstarnews

He then lived under the socialist regime of Joseph Broz Tito and witnessed the bloody disintegration of Yugoslavia, which culminated in a new bombing campaign on the city carried out by NATO in 1999 Reproduction/YouTube/philstarnews

Since then, the only scare was registered in 2012, when Muja was subjected to amputation of one of the claws, due to gangrene Reproduction/YouTube/philstarnews

A 'rotating' alligator and a lot of pistol invaded and destroyed the backyard of a quarantined family in the city of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (USA) Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada

According to the Charlotte Observer newspaper, Big George, as he is called, is an old acquaintance of the Sea Pines community. Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada

However, the gigantic reptile had never behaved in the destructive way as recently recorded. Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada

‘We see him every day, but never in the backyard, tearing everything down,’ said resident Fernando Lossada Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada

'He was angry. I was very nervous' Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada

The publication explains that, at this time of year, as the climate warms in the northern hemisphere, males of the species tend to move more in search of mates to mate Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada

Big George then left the pond where he lives, near the Lossada residence, and for some unknown reason he got stressed. From there, he began to destroy the backyard furniture of the confined family Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada

Despite the scare and the damage caused by the alligator’s bearings, Fernando doesn’t hold any regrets: ‘This is his house and he’s not hurting anyone. We just need to be careful’ Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada

It took four security guards to contain Big George and drag him back to the pond. See too: Without ground! Mother falls from the ceiling while daughter practices online singing Reproduction/Facebook/Fernando Lossada