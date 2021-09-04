Ana Maria Braga presents Globo’s dog show and gives people talk

Ana Maria Braga he has already shown several times that he is up to any challenge, especially if it is to advertise a product well in his program. At the More you, gives Globe, of this Friday (3), for example, the presenter appeared dressed as a caramel dog.

The moment was made as a marketing action for a soft drink brand and surprised even Luciano Huck, guest of the attraction. At the end of the merchan, the Domingão presenter reacted.

“How far have we reached? Ana Maria dressed as a dog on the show”, joked Angelica’s husband. “Louro José, wherever you are… That’s when I miss you here to comment on Ana Maria dressed as a dog”, completed the global.

On social networks, Internet users also burst out laughing with Ana Maria Braga. “She’s the best, ‘yeah’!”, wrote a fan. “I love this old woman, bro”, joked another.

Recently, the Globo presenter had the best possible reaction after a short and thick answer from a reporter on Mais Você. Mateus Luz was called for a special article about the varieties of cheese bread in São Paulo.

Globo’s morning studio was taken over by the delicacy appreciated throughout the country due to the Cheese Bread Day, celebrated last August 17th. During the chat with Mateus, the presenter asked a sincere question and took a cross statement.

It all started when Ana Maria opened the cheese bread of a bakery in São Paulo and suddenly the doubt came: “What’s the name of the place that only sells cheese bread?”.

“This is really a bakery. We are in a cheese bread store, but these big ones are from a bakery in the North Zone of São Paulo….”, explained the reporter, who was soon interrupted by the blonde.

“No, love… What do you call a cheese bread shop?”, asked Ana Maria Braga for the second time. On the tin, Matthew replied: “Yeah… We don’t call. We have to go to her. She doesn’t come to us.”

“I suggest the following: whoever goes to this one kilo cheese bread bakery opens the cheese bread, takes out what is not cheese bread. It’s absurd the amount [de recheio]. Look what a spectacle!”, exhibited. “I’m not holding!”, he confessed.

Dog NaMaria is too much for my life !!kkkkkk#NaMariaCaramelo @ANAMARIABRAGA — Nina Barros🌻🌻🌻🌻 ☯️ (@NinaBarros12) September 3, 2021

From nowhere to Ana Maria Braga dressed as a caramel dog 🥰 kkkkkkkk #More you pic.twitter.com/iMLPO6X53e — Hellen 🗝 (@HellenHoffmann) September 3, 2021

I turned on the TV and out of nowhere ana maria braga dressed in dog costume kkkkkkkkkkk — Laiane (@laiacruzz) September 3, 2021

My day is done: Ana Maria Braga dressed as a Caramelo dog! ❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Talita🇧🇷🏴🐊 (@Talita26040974) September 3, 2021