Analysts begin to cut projections for the stock market and managers reinforce caution with worse scenario in Brazil

SAO PAULO – In recent weeks, the scenario has been more negative for the Brazilian stock exchange, with economic data weaker than expected, a heavy political climate and continued fiscal concerns.

The more negative environment, which takes the Ibovespa close to 115,000 points after reaching 130,776 points in June, is even starting to impact analysts and managers’ projections, who turned on the yellow light.

The most recent revision came from XP, which reduced its expectation for the Exchange benchmark from 145 thousand to 135,000 points at the end of this year, still a potential increase of 15.70%. In live, strategists Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li explained that the change occurred due to a weighting of profit expectations for the next two years of the companies that make up the Ibovespa in view of the increase in the long-term interest rate.

For Ferreira, this rise in rates reflects the fiscal noise that took over the news in recent months. Recently, topics such as the PEC dos Precatórios and changes in Bolsa Família have raised tensions in the market due to their fiscal impacts.

Among the indicators, the scenario is also not the best. This week, two data disappointed specialists, with industrial production falling 1.3% in July, but mainly with a 0.1% decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the 2nd quarter.

These data led to economic reviews by several houses, such as Bradesco BBI, which cut GDP estimates, from 5.3% to 4.7% in 2021 and from 2.3% to 1.6% in 2022.

Even before the wear occurred this week, BBI had already commented on the more negative general situation, according to the view of investors in general. For the house’s strategists, the depressed valuation of Brazilian stocks at the time priced a probability of around 60% of an extremely negative scenario happening soon, probably associated with the perception of an imminent interruption in the fiscal regime (without a fiscal anchor, for example) .

However, at the end of last month, the bank reiterated a positive outlook for the Ibovespa. The strategy team forecasts the index at 140,000 points until December in a positive scenario (albeit not great), or a potential upside of 20% compared to the close of Thursday (2); in the more negative environment, the index could reach 105,000 points, according to analysts, or a drop of 10%.

Also at the end of August, Morgan Stanley presented its scenario for Brazil, with a forecast that the Ibovespa will be around 137,000 points in the middle of next year (up 17%), in an environment of high commodity prices, but relatively stable, while the country registers a gradual economic recovery in the 2nd semester.

However, analysts outline two more scenarios, one optimistic, with the index reaching 147,000 points (up 26%), and the other pessimistic, at 112,000 points (down 4%), in which commodities retreat from their highs while the pandemic hinders the country’s growth dynamics.

Matheus Lima, an analyst at Top Gain, says that his projection for the Stock Exchange remains “very positive until the end of the year”, with the view that the index could reach 140,000 points. He ponders that the weak GDP data and the political environment raise uncertainties in the market, underscoring a greater concern about the impact of Covid’s CPI, but even so he maintains his forecast.

Flávio Conde, head of variable income at Levante, highlights an environment of “perfect storm”, with rising interest rates, inflation as well, water crisis raising concerns, political tension and fiscal risk.

And although the house does not have a formal projection for the Ibovespa, he cites the increase in the cost of risk in Brazil, with interest rates on the rise in recent weeks, which impacts projections for the index, especially for those who use the domestic rate to calculate the cash flow of companies.

Given this, Conde assesses that an adjustment of around 20% in the projections would be necessary. In other words, those who previously predicted the Ibovespa at 150 thousand points, for example, would now have to reassess it to around 120 thousand (leading to an appreciation potential of around 3%).

2022 even more complicated

In addition to XP, RB Investimentos revised downwards its projection for the Ibovespa at the end of this year, going from 138 thousand points to 130 thousand points, still with an upside potential of 11%. For the middle of next year, the projection is 115 thousand, ending 2022 to 120 thousand, that is, a projected drop between 2021 and 2022 of 7.7%.

“The forecast is of a [próximo] bad year”, said Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, citing a highly polarized election scenario, leading businessmen to postpone investment plans and investors avoiding putting money in Brazil until the election is defined. Thus, it projects that, from the end of the first quarter until the election is defined, the Stock Exchange tends to walk sideways or even operate in a fall.

On the external side, the strategist does not believe in great pressure for Brazil. This is because, on the one hand, there is an expectation of a reduction in stimulus by the Federal Reserve, or the so-called “tapering”, on the other hand there is President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure package and the recovery scenario in China.

Cruz thus sees the domestic scenario as much more worrisome due to the election. He believes that the dispute is not clear yet and that much more populist measures should be debated. “With this tense climate, I don’t think this will be the year to be exposed to variable income, on the Brazilian stock exchange.”

Impact of income tax reform

One of the points of attention has to do with the approval of the Income Tax reform this week in the Chamber of Deputies, which has already had a strong impact on actions and weighed in for some houses to review their scenarios.

For Jennie Li, from XP, the markets were mainly concerned with the extinction of Interest on Equity (JCP) and with the taxation of dividends. “JCP is considered a financial expense, so it reduces taxable income and, consequently, how much tax the company pays”, recalled the strategist.

According to her, the end of the JCP has an average impact of 5% on the aggregate result of the companies on the Stock Exchange, which, on the other hand, can be mitigated by the average reduction of 8% in the Corporate Income Tax, which was also included in the text of the reform as compensation (read more by clicking here).

Jennie also made a point of remembering that the text of the IR reform is still going to the Senate, so it is not possible to guarantee that this will be the final wording of the bill. “Some changes can still happen, so it’s too early for investors to make changes to their strategy. It is worth remembering that the initial project included the taxation of dividends from real estate funds, something that was withdrawn, with a very positive effect for this market.”

Most pessimistic managers with Brazil

The worsening of the domestic environment also led to adjustments in positions by managers. In a letter to clients, Legacy Capital said that it increased its short position in both the dollar against the real and the Ibovespa, highlighting the bet against the US currency amid expectations of higher interest rates in Brazil.

“The analysis of the behavior of this strategy in previous interest rate hike cycles allows us to demonstrate its good performance throughout these episodes,” said the manager, who changed her forecast for this year’s GDP from 5.7% to 5.5%, while for next year the cut was from 2.5% to 1.5%.

Among the factors pointed out by Legacy for the worsening of the forecast are the water crisis – with the growing risk of energy rationing – and the rise in interest rates, which they called in the letter a “set of uncertainties”.

Therefore, the manager reduced directional positions in Brazil, justifying this uncertain scenario, but still maintained a position applied to short interest rates, given that “curve pricing suggests an acceleration in the rate of interest rate hikes that should not materialize”. “Credit assets are preferable to us over variable income assets,” they said.

Adam Capital, on the other hand, commented more on 2022, saying that the allocation of the local investor is likely to change in the coming months, favoring fixed-income assets over variable-income assets in Brazil.

The manager claims that the structural trends accelerated by the pandemic were not fully embedded in prices, while in Brazil, inflation and the turbulent political scenario hinder the formation of prices for local assets.

“The resilience of high food prices and monitored prices, added to the water crisis, are impacting current inflation more forcefully, bringing more uncertainty about the final level of interest rates for this high cycle”, they explain.

Finally, Occam Brasil, in its letter to clients, reinforced that “fiscal noise continued to rise” in August, citing in particular the proposal to create a fund, whose expenses would not be accounted for in the ceiling, in order to pay court orders and part of social benefits.

“This fund must not be approved in this format, given the negative reaction of the markets and the court orders must be divided in some way. This would solve the problem for the 2022 budget, but a definitive solution for the issue remains open”, says the manager.

They also cite the uncertainties about the tax reform and the water crisis as other worrying points, the second of which is important to assess where inflation could reach this year and next.

