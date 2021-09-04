Andr Luiz takes on a romance with Larissa Manoela: ‘We are getting to know each other’ – Famous

Larissa Manoela and Andr Luiz Frambach (photo: Divulgao/Netflix)

Larissa Manoela and Andr Luiz Frambach assumed they are having a romance. Both were photographed together for the first time on a beach, this Friday (09/03), located in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Andr was wanted by Who, confirming that he is living a romance with the actress. “When the rumors came out (that they were together), there was absolutely nothing between us. Afterwards, we met to talk about the movie ‘Avio Mode’ and kill the guys’ nostalgia…We’re single and we’re getting to know each other, allowed”, he said frambach.

It is worth remembering that at the end of June, the actor ended his two-year relationship with the actress Rayssa Bratilieri, While Larissa had been single since February, after breaking up with Leo City. Andr would have approached Manoela during the recordings of “Avio Mode”, film produced by Netflix.

The actress will be present in the first episode of cauldron, now commanded by Marcos Mion. to the frame “Turn up the sound”, the band of Lucio Mauro and Sons is ready for the game. The new competition features doubles James Leifert and Ana Furtado against Larissa Manoela is your friend Ramn Amorim.