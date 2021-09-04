Angelina Jolie claims she feared for the safety of her ‘whole family’ during her marriage to Brad Pitt – Monet

+



Actress Angelina Jolie with four of her six children with ex-husband actor Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie opened the game about a delicate and dark moment in her relationship with fellow actor Brad Pitt. The ‘Girl, Interrupted’ actress revealed that she feared for the safety of her entire family, including her children, during her marriage to the actor. Jolie, 46, said her experiences during a relationship with the ‘Once upon a time… Hollywood’ star, 57, made her realize the importance of children’s rights.

know more

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2011 record with six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne (Photo: Getty Images)

When asked to say more about the matter, Jolie said she was prevented from going into details because of the custody process underway. But during an interview with Guardian’s Weekend magazine, the Oscar winner is reported to have nodded to confirm that she was mentioning her divorce and the domestic violence charges she has brought against Pitt. Angelina and Brad are the parents of six children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

know more

Pax Thien, Shiloh Nouvel, Vivienne Marcheline, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere (2019) (Photo: Getty Images)

Asked if she feared for the safety of her children during the relationship, Jolie told the publication: “Yes, for my family. My entire family.” She said of her decision to file for divorce after 14 years together: “It was very difficult for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.” Jolie added that she was traumatized and “broken” by the “horrible” experience she claimed took place in the “last decade”. But, she said, despite everything, she wanted her entire family, “including her father”, to “heal and be at peace”. “We will always be a family,” he added.

know more

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a scene by Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005) (Photo: Disclosure)

Jolie has been working hard to promote her new book, ‘Know Your Rights’, which is just about the subject. The work gives young readers the “knowledge and tools” necessary for them to assert their rights. During the interview, she criticized the US government for not doing more to protect the rights of minors. Angelina pointed out that the US has not fully ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), and that this has had a major impact on her legal battle with Pitt, claiming that her adopted son Maddox was “denied voice in court” as a result. . Jolie said her divorce and custody battle with Pitt, in which she claims the star was “verbally abusive and physical” towards Maddox, was “awful”.

know more