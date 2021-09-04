Angelina Jolie opens the game and says she feared for the safety of her family during her marriage to Brad Pitt; know details

Tense details of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 12-year relationship are surfacing. In an interview with The Guardian’s Weekend magazine, released this Friday (3), the actress revealed that she feared for the safety of the entire family during her marriage to the actor. The questions were asked as she promoted her newest book, “Know Your Rights and Claim Them”.

The project was written in partnership with human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren, one of the original writers of the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. rights of children and adolescents.

Angelina was asked by the newspaper if she could explain what, exactly, made her fear for her children’s rights. The actress said she “couldn’t talk about it” because of the legal process, which runs in secrecy. However, according to the publication, she confirmed with a shake of her head that she was referring to her divorce and the allegations of domestic violence she made against her ex-husband.

The reporter asked if Jolie feared for her children’s safety, to which she replied: “Yes, for my family. For all my family”. Pitt has been accused of being verbally and physically abusive to the children, including in an incident during a private plane ride with Maddox Jolie-Pitt, which she says was “awful.” “It doesn’t start with the violation [o incidente com o avião]. It’s much more complicated than that”, he explained.

Maddox reportedly testified in court during the custody process, but in the new interview, she said that “he was denied a voice in court.” For Angelina, part of the blame lies with the United States, which did not fully validate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), since successive administrations did not send the documents to the US Senate. According to the actress, this convention would have a great impact on the court.

At the time, Pitt admitted that he had a problem with alcohol and that he had yelled at one of his children, but he always denied that he had been physically abusive to any of them. The FBI cleared him of irregularities related to the plane incident. Sought by The Guardian, the star’s lawyers declined to comment.

Angelina Jolie made a point of making it clear that the decision to separate from Brad Pitt was well thought out, and not taken in a “lighthearted” way. “It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate myself from the father of my children”, he said. The journalist even asked if she thinks the last five years — since the breakup — have taken anything away from her, which she confirmed. “I mean, in a way it’s been the last decade. There’s a lot I can’t say”, said.

Despite the circumstances, the actress has a positive outlook for the future. She intends to move on. “All of us, including their father. I want us to heal and be peaceful. We will always be a family”, he vented.

Asked how she is feeling at the moment, she replied: “How I am? I’m realizing that sometimes you can survive things, but you don’t know how to feel and live the same way. So it’s more a matter of being open. I’m really trying to be open as a human being again”, finished.

Angelina Jolie recently won a court battle against Brad Pitt, when Judge John Ouderkirk was removed from the custody case of the former couple’s six children. The actor questioned the ruling and his lawyers filed a motion with the California Supreme Court, saying the turnaround would be “bad for the kids.” Click here to know the details.