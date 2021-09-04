Angelina Jolie says she feared for the safety of her family in marriage to Brad Pitt – Zoeira

the american actress Angelina Jolie revealed curious information about the marriage and divorce of Brad Pitt. She said that she came to fear for the safety of the entire family during the wedding with the actor, in an interview with Weekend magazine — by The Guardian. In the conversation, related to the launch of a new book, the star said that life with the heartthrob made her realize the importance of children’s rights.

The report tried to gather in-depth information about the relationship, but Angelina Jolie said she was prevented from going into details because of the custody process In progress. During the interview, she is reported to have nodded to confirm that she was mentioning the divorce and the domestic violence charges she brought against Pitt.

When asked about the safety of the heirs and hers during her marriage to Brad Pitt, Jolie highlighted to the publication: “Yes, for my family. My entire family.” During marriage, the couple formed a family surrounded by their children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

In the interview, Angelina Jolie spoke of the moment when she had to make the decision to separate. “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to take lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my kids.”

accusations

In September 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce from Brad Pitt, finalized in 2019. Despite the marriage breakup, they are still in a custody battle after she alleged domestic violence against him.

In November 2016, the FBI announced that no charges would be brought against Pitt, and cleared him of any wrongdoing, following an incident a few months earlier on his private plane in which a drunk Pitt was alleged to be abusive to then 15-year-old Maddox .

Five days after the incident, the actress filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” and saying her decision to end the marriage “was made for the health of the family.”

At the time, the actor admitted to having a problem with alcohol — he attended Alcoholics Anonymous after the breakup — and that he had yelled at one of his children, but he had always denied being physically abusive to them.

Brad Pitt’s lawyers declined to comment when invited by the Guardian.