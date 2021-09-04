Anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant reduce risk of death from Covid-19

A study titled COV-BARRIER, published this Wednesday 1st, in the scientific journal The Lancet, points out that the anti-inflammatory baricitinib used in Brazil for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis reduces by 38% the mortality of severely ill patients with Covid-19. In order to control the inflammatory activity caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the randomized double-blind study was carried out with more than 1500 patients, in 101 clinical centers and in 12 countries. The results were verified through a partial analysis of people who received the drug compared to volunteers who received a placebo.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until now, only a few clinical trials have been performed with the greatest scientific rigor (placebo-controlled, double-blind and randomization stratified by disease severity and geographic location) such as ACTT-2 and VOC -BARRIER”, said infectologist André Kalil, professor at the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and member of the team of researchers studying Remdesvir against Covid-19 in the United States, in an article published in the same journal. “The clinical benefits and significant reduction in mortality, as well as the favorable safety profile found in the COV-BARRIER and ACTT-2 studies, place baricitinib among the few proven treatments of choice for patients hospitalized with Covid-19.”

In Brazil, the drug manufactured by the multinational Eli Lilly is under evaluation by Anvisa and is awaiting release for permanent use for severe cases of Covid-19. Another preliminary study carried out in August by infectologist Adilson Cavalcanti of Hospital Anchieta, São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, linked to the Federal University of ABC (UFABC), also showed positive results of baricitinib in reducing mortality in critically ill patients. 19, but warned that the drug could only be administered to patients who were hospitalized, using oxygen in the treatment. In the United States, the anti-inflammatory is already provisionally approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for emergency use against the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Lower risk for thrombosis

Another work points out positive perspectives for the use of the drug Xarelto, produced by Bayer, in the prevention of thrombosis and cardiovascular death in patients who had Covid-19. Conducted by Science Valley Research Institute, a global research and development company, the research showed that rivaroxaban (the active ingredient in Xarelto) reduces by 67% the chance of occurrence of thrombotic events and deaths due to infarction and stroke.

The conclusions were presented on August 29 during the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). European Society Cardiology) by the coordinator of the work, physician Eduardo Ramacciotti, professor of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at the Faculty of Medicine of Santa Casa de São Paulo. The survey evaluated the drug response of patients at high risk of thromboembolism for 35 days after discharge. Those who used the drug had three times less risk of developing deep vein thrombosis compared to patients who did not use the drug.