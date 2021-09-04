Araçatuba resident who had her house invaded says criminals wore uniforms: ‘They said they were police officers’ | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

According to the victim, the house’s gate was unlocked and the bandits entered the property.

“They came in as police officers, saying that they were police officers and that robbers had entered here. Until then, we thought they were police officers. They were in uniform, with a rifle”, he says.

“Thank God they didn’t do anything to us. They only took the car, but it’s not easy for you to be face to face with them all with rifle in hand.”

According to the police, more than 20 vehicles used in the crime were apprehended, eight of which were reportedly stolen while fleeing.

Terror in Araçatuba: find out about the mega-robbery on bank branches

At least 20 criminals participated in the action. They arrived in the central region of Araçatuba around midnight on Monday, used residents as a human shield and spread explosives.

Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police. Drones were also used by the gang to monitor the action.

Security camera videos show residents on top of cars as the gang flees at high speed. One of the victims placed on one of the vehicles did not want to be identified, but reported moments of terror and insecurity.

Hostages were placed on top of cars during an attack on banks in Araçatuba, SP

According to the Military Police, explosives were found in the streets, in banks, in abandoned cars and in a truck left near bank branches.

After more than 30 hours of work, teams from the Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) disarmed and detonated all artifacts in a landfill in the Água Branca neighborhood.

With the removal of bombs, streets and avenues were cleared on Tuesday (31). Some merchants took the opportunity to reopen the doors. Classes in municipal and state schools were resumed on Wednesday (1).

2 of 4 Araçatuba: robbers attack 3 bank branches and spread explosives in the city — Photo: Arte G1 Araçatuba: robbers attack 3 bank branches and spread explosives in the city — Photo: Arte G1

Two bank branches were robbed. In one of them, which functions as a regional treasury, criminals had access to the underground vault. In the other, the gang attacked the ATMs. The third agency was just damaged. The amount taken was not disclosed.

After attacking bank branches and exchanging fire with the Military Police, the gang fled towards the Engenheiro Taveira neighborhood, where they also stole vehicles from residents.

Three people died in the action, including two residents and a suspect, and five were injured.

Civil, military and federal police are still searching for members of the gang. Vehicles used during the crime were located and seized.

Cars used by criminals during mega-robbery are found abandoned in the woods

According to the Military Police, a vehicle with passenger glass adapted for shots to be fired was found.

An abandoned bus with gasoline drums was also found near the Glicério (SP) tollbooth. The suspicion is that the fuel was used by criminals to set fire to vehicles on the Marechal Rondon Highway.

3 of 4 Bandits made a hole in the glass to place a rifle in Araçatuba — Photo: Personal archive Bandits made a hole in the glass to place a rifle in Araçatuba — Photo: Personal archive

Six people suspected of participating in the crime were arrested. In Araçatuba, a couple was taken to the Federal Police station, where they remain at the disposal of the Court. The man and woman are suspected of acting as lookouts during the gang’s action.

In Campinas (SP), a man was arrested by police from the Specialized Criminal Investigations Division (DEIC). Then forwarded to the headquarters of the Federal Police of Araçatuba.

In Piracicaba (SP), two men with gunshot wounds and considered suspects are hospitalized at Santa Casa. One of them was hit in the abdomen and is unconscious. The other was shot in the left arm and is conscious.

According to information verified by TV HAVE, three suspects had their arrest in the act converted to preventive.

4 of 4 Photo shows suspect of participating in mega-robbery with injured left arm — Photo: Personal Archive Photo shows suspect of participating in the mega-robbery with an injured left arm — Photo: Personal Archive

VIDEOS: see images of the attack on banks in Araçatuba