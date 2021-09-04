Argentina and Chile engage in maritime dispute in the far south of America | International

The word that is most repeated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina is “surprise”. When they least expected it, they say, Chile decided by decree to expand its continental shelf by 30,500 square kilometers. According to Argentina, 5,500 belong to them and the rest is universal heritage. “Chile, with this untimely decree, appropriates itself”, accused the Argentine Foreign Minister, Felipe Solá. “No one appropriates what belongs to him”, replied his Chilean counterpart, Andrés Allamand.

Both countries were involved in a fierce territorial dispute. Bilateral relations have grown bleaker than ever since the 1978 dispute that brought them to the brink of war. The mediation of Pope John Paul II ended in 1984 the fight for three islands located south of the Beagle Channel, in the extreme south of the continent. The limits imposed by this Treaty of Peace and Friendship are the ones that are now in tension. The text of the agreement signed 37 years ago established that to the west of the 67th meridian, Chile has sovereignty, and to the east, Argentina. The problem is that this line cuts at the so-called “F point”, and it was south of this imaginary point that Chile projected its maritime platform to the east.

In a report presented to the Argentine Senate on Wednesday, Chancellor Solá said that “Chile cannot intend to project its sovereignty beyond the limits agreed in the 1984 Peace and Friendship Treaty.” “Chile has the right to be west of the meridian, it has no right to be east of the meridian,” he said. Tensions increased last year when Argentina enacted the new limits of its continental shelf, which in 2017 were recognized by the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, into law. During this process, which began in 2009, the Argentine position received complaints from six countries. Among them was the United Kingdom, for its claims on the Falkland Islands, but never Chile, a step that would have been enough for the commission to suspend its work on the area now in dispute. Chile denies not having filed complaints. Argentina points to a 2016 note, but states that it only expressed a concern about Antarctica, without any mention of the continental shelf.

On the Chilean side, the position is different. Chile, they say, has neither claimed nor complained, but simply updated its Nautical Chart No. 8 in accordance with the Convention on the Rights of the Sea, which has the concept of continental shelves, explains Christian Democrat Ignacio Walker, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile. center-left between 2004 and 2006. “We didn’t pull a single rabbit out of a hat,” he adds. According to Walker, the two countries were “absolutely quiet” until 12 years ago, because the 1984 Peace and Friendship Treaty had established the maritime boundary by defining the F point in the Southern Sea. But Argentina, “through a unilateral initiative”, presented in 2009 to the competent United Nations body its argument about the expanded continental shelf, that is, exceeding 200 miles. “It unilaterally expanded the maritime limit 23 kilometers south of point F”, reports the former Chilean chancellor.

Map prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina that shows in blue the portion of the maritime platform disputed with Chile. Argentine Cancillería

“Chile didn’t even formally oppose it in 2009, and could have done so, because it didn’t want to aggravate any conflict and sought to give a sign of dialogue”, recalls Walker about this episode that took place in the first government of Michelle Bachelet (2006-2010 ). According to the former minister, Chile presented a diplomatic note ―which should not be minimized, according to Walker―, saying that what Argentina was doing was unopposable (because the legal aphorism indicates that the issues dissolve as they are done, that is, , bilaterally and not unilaterally) and that Chile’s maritime rights were safe under the Treaty of Peace and Friendship and the Convention on the Rights of the Sea. and customary in diplomacy between two countries”, says the Christian Democrat.

Just as Argentina invoked the Convention on the Rights of the Sea for the expanded continental shelf, Chile invoked the same Convention on the Rights of the Sea “to say that the continental shelf is 200 nautical miles from the Diego Ramírez Islands,” says Walker . The Argentine argument is that “Chile took a compass, which it supported on the island Diego Ramírez, calculated the 200 miles and instead of stopping on meridian 67, it went all the way around,” according to a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. What is at stake now is the quality of bilateral relations. For Argentina, the two countries had established a positive agenda to which “Chile now puts a mantle that covers everything”.

The question is not minor. Chilean Foreign Minister Allamand is on a trip to Spain and took a moment to record a video he posted on Twitter asking Argentina to “negotiate” a consensual solution, taking advantage of the fact that the Peace and Friendship Treaty already establishes internal mechanisms for this . At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, they considered that it was too early for a dialogue. “Our position now is to inform and we will not get tired of informing while it is time to inform. We have an acquired right and we are going to defend it”, says the same source from the San Martín Palace, in Buenos Aires. The solution, whatever it is, can take years. If there is no agreement, the dispute will end in an international court.

