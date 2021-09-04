Argentina trains for derby against Brazil at Parque São Jorge; Corinthians celebrates visit

Argentina is getting ready to face Brazil next Sunday. The meeting takes place at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and the hermanos used Parque São Jorge this Friday to train. Giving up the facilities, Corinthians praised the visit to Albiceleste.

After winning the Copa America and breaking the title fast, Argentina continued in the Qualifiers with victory last Thursday – beating Venezuela 3-1.

Hermanos now want to join the Brazilian team and steal the top of the table. With an eye on the classic, Messi and company started activities at Parque São Jorge.

Led by coach Lionel Scaloni, the Albiceleste squad was divided into two – part held ball training at Fazendinha, while the holders of the last commitment performed regenerative activities.

At the same time that the Argentines trained at Parque São Jorge, the Brazilian team also began its preparation at the CT Dr. Joaquim Grava – Corinthians.

🇧🇷 Brazil training at CT Dr Joaquim Grava

🇦🇷 Argentina training at Parque São Jorge

🏟 Game at Neo Química Arena Corinthians is giant, ok? 🤷🏻‍♂️#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/viMj0KM7jl — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 4, 2021

Timão praised the moment by writing: “Corinthians is great, ok?” – mentioning the facilities provided for the two selected.

Brazil and Argentina take the field next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena Neo Química. The match is valid for the eighth round of the South American Qualifiers.

Leave your comment