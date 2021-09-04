Argentine villain at Libertadores, trio do Galo is an option for Tite

Summoned by Tite for the recent South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, three Atlético-MG players live the expectation of being called on by the Brazilian national team coach to face Argentina, after watching the victory by 1-0 on Chile from the reserve bank. They even became the villains of the hermanos in Libertadores.

Paredão against Boca Juniors and River Plate, in the round of 16 and quarter finals of the most important club tournament in South America, goalkeeper Everson is the first on this athletic list, but perhaps the one with the least chances of going to the field. The absolute titleholder of Galo and experiencing the most special moment of his career, he experiences for the first time the taste of being among those called up. However, there is Weverton, from Palmeiras, he has the confidence of the national technical committee and still played a great game in the victory over Chile.

At left-back, Tite has Guilherme Arana as an option to replace Alex Sandro, from Juventus-ITA, if he sees fit. The Atlético-MG shirt 13, considered one of the best in the position in the country, has the gold medal won recently in Japan.

In addition, Arana will be at home tomorrow — since the match against the Argentines will take place at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians stadium, the club that revealed him and where he became an idol of the Fiel.

the return of the hulk

Finally, comes the most acclaimed player by athletics of the season. With 19 goals scored and 11 assists, Hulk also fell in love with commentators and fans of other clubs. At 35 years old, the Paraíba returns to the national team after a long time – he was not remembered since 2016 -, and arrives with the status of the big name of the season in Tupiniquim soil.

Despite not having been used by Tite in the victory over Chile, Hulk should win a few minutes against Argentina and Peru, the next two opponents. With 21 points, the Brazilian team is the isolated leader in the Qualifiers and maintains 100% success.

Tomorrow (4), the ball starts at 16:00 (GMT) and the duel will have a rematch atmosphere, as Argentina defeated Brazil in the final of the Copa América. The title even broke a fast of more than two decades without raising mugs. For this reason, it is still widely celebrated in the neighboring country.