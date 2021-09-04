Armando Babaioff is revolted by the demand for testing and asks: ‘What will we become?’ | celebrities



Diogo (Armando Babaioff) in Bom SucessoDisclosure

Rio – Armando Babaioff was surprised to see a list of prerequisites to participate in a casting test. The actor used his social networks, on Thursday (2), to expose a message that asked interested actresses to have more than 10,000 followers on Instagram.

“This is a summary of what became the acting profession. A casting test that requires actresses to have more than 10k followers. Sometimes a bad feeling hits me and I find myself thinking that our profession no longer exists, and a long time ago. What did we become?”, asked the actor on his Twitter.

In the comments, other artists expressed themselves, agreeing with the statement made by Armando. “Very sad, friend! Even thinking about it,” wrote Regiane Alves. “To be an actor now you have to drag yourself up”, said Marcelo Adnet, citing the tool that is also exclusive for users who add more than 10 thousand followers on the platform.

