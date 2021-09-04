Assaí opens 300 job openings to compose a team for the new unit in Tijuca | Jobs & Business



To start participating in the selection process, it is necessary to have ID, CPF, telephone number and e-mail address at hand – Divulgação/Assaí Atacadista

Published 09/03/2021 15:57

Assaí Atacadista has 307 job openings in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The opportunities were created to make up the team for the new store that will be inaugurated in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio, in the coming months. Enrollment runs until October 29th.

Opportunities are for occupying effective posts and cover different areas. Among some of the posts in the sectors, which offer technical, operational and leadership roles, are: section head, loss prevention inspector, merchandiser, forklift operator, kitchen assistant, butcher, among functions that also include opportunities for disabled people.

Interested parties should register on the website https://expansaoassaitijuca.gupy.io. To start participating in the selection process, it is necessary to have ID, CPF, telephone number and e-mail address at hand. The selection process will be 100% online, and it is important to keep the registration data up to date.

The opening of the new unit is a continuation of the brand’s organic expansion plan, which has more than doubled its presence in the national territory in the last six years. Today, Assaí is present in all Brazilian regions, in 23 states and in the Federal District, reaching more than 100 municipalities. In the State of Rio de Janeiro alone, Assaí currently has 23 stores. As a preventive measure against Covid-19, the network’s selection process was adapted to be carried out 100% online, together with a series of measures to ensure the safety of employees and customers of the network throughout Brazil. Online selection also offers more agility and allows the candidate to monitor their evolution on the platform.

Assaí offers remuneration and benefits package compatible with the market. The network also has a structured career plan and constantly invests in training and professional development of its employees across the country.