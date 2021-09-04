Assis registers first cases of the Delta variant

The Municipal Health Department of Assis confirmed the first cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the city. Late in the afternoon of Thursday, September 2, the Ministry informed that the results of three exams identified the variant in residents of Assisi.

The secretary of the folder, Cristiani Silverio, explains that the results were confirmed by the State Epidemiological Surveillance, through tests carried out by the Butantã Institute.

“Now with the confirmation, what is up to us is to investigate to find out if the patients are from the same family and monitor the cases, we need to understand if these patients were contaminated in other cities or if they are autochthonous cases, contracted in the city”, he considers.

The secretary recalls that the Delta variant is more transmissible and more lethal than the others and, therefore, it is important to reinforce prevention measures such as the use of masks and advance vaccination.

“We are responsible for the most important action, to ensure that the population is completely immunized, we need to move forward with the second dose and that is why we will carry out an action, on the holiday, specifically for the population in a timely manner to receive the second dose and those absentees”, he adds. .

The secretary also recalls that about 42,000 residents of Assisi have already been vaccinated with the second dose.