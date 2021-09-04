Athletics: After the bronze in Tokyo, Alison dos Santos wins the Diamond League stage

Competing in the 400m hurdles, in Brussels, Belgium, Piu had no difficulty to get first place and remain the absolute leader of the tournament.

After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Alison dos Santos showed that she is coming strong for the next 400m hurdles disputes. This Friday (03), the Brazilian participated in the stage in Brussels, Belgium, of the Diamond League and was the champion of the race, guaranteeing the gold medal, with a time of 48s23.

Kyron McMaster (48s31), from the British Virgin Islands, and Yasmani Copello (48s45), from Turkey, completed the podium in the second and third place, respectively. This was the first time Alison competed after the last Olympics. Gold and silver in Japan, Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin did not participate in this stage.

For Piu (as the Brazilian is called), this was the second time that he has reached the first position in a stage of the Diamond League. The first was at the Stockholm stage, held on July 4 this year. This time, he was the absolute favorite and did not disappoint, making a safe race, starting in the final 100m for the victory.

Alison leads the competition in the Diamond League (Photo: Getty Images)

The next stage of the Diamond League will be the final. It takes place next Thursday (09), and will be held in Zurich, Switzerland. Alison is the leader after winning silver in Doha (28/5), Oslo (1/7) and Monaco (9/7), and being champion in Stockholm (4/7), in addition to Brussels, and has great chances of finishing as the champion.

But, before that, he still runs again, this Sunday (5th), at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, in Chorzow, Poland. Furthermore, on September 14th, he will compete in the Bellinzona World Challenge, which will also take place in Switzerland.