Atlético-MG: Striker Luan ‘cava’ return to the ‘galactic’ squad: ‘Shouldn’t have left’

Striker Luan “dug” a possible return to the Atlético-MG this Friday.

Currently wearing the shirt of the V-Varen Nagasaki, from the 2nd Japanese division, the “Menino Maluquinho” used his social networks to show regret for having left the City of Rooster, in 2019.

“Maybe one day I won’t be able to go back to where I shouldn’t have left”, posted the 31-year-old athlete, who added a emoji of cock.

The striker’s publication also came accompanied by several moves from his years by the club alvinegro.

Luan is an idol at Atlético-MG and defended the Belo Horizonte team for seven years, after being hired by Atlético Sorocaba, in 2013.

Luan celebrates Atlético-MG’s goal in the 2019 Copa Sudamericana Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

In all, the “Menino Maluquinho” scored 49 goals (many of them emblematic) in 305 matches for Galo.

There were also many titles, such as the Libertadores in 2013, the Recopa Sudamericana in 2014 and the Copa do Brasil in 2014, besides the Minas Gerais Championships in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

In 2021, the athlete took the field 18 times for V-Varen Nagasaki, scoring a goal and giving two assists.

This is his 2nd experience in football abroad, as, in 2011, he had a quick spell at Basel, Switzerland.