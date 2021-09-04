Atltico: Arena MRV should be ready in 2022, but opening in 2023

Atltico expects to open the MRV Arena in the first quarter of 2023. The works should be ready in October 2022, but the first events can only be carried out with the obtaining of the Operating License – so the wait of a few months until the stadium be effectively used after construction is completed. The deadline for completing the works has not changed. This Thursday, 500 days of construction of the stadium was completed, which began on April 20, 2020 (see photos in the gallery at the beginning of the article or click here to access them). The arena, with capacity for 46 thousand fans, will be located in the Califrnia district, in the Noroeste Region of Belo Horizonte.

To inaugurate the stadium, those responsible for the work need the Operating License, a guarantee granted by the city of Belo Horizonte. In the process to obtain release, the club has to comply with 89 conditions established by the government. These are environmental and social counterparts that the entrepreneur must give to the region where the stadium is being built.

The expectation is that this process will take, at most, five months from the completion of the work. The club works to fulfill part of the conditions while building the stadium and, in this way, reduce the wait until the opening.

The management of the Arena made daily by CEO Bruno Muzzi, who, in important decisions, counts on the opinions of a board formed by six athletic directors: the executive president Srgio Coelho, the president of the Deliberative Council Castellar Modesto Guimares Filho and the so-called ‘4R’s ‘: entrepreneurs Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimares and Renato Salvador.

For the opening, the group plans a series of events spread over a month. The program will include a show, a game for veterans and, as the main attraction, a match between Atltico and a world football giant.