Average price of a liter of gasoline rises again and exceeds R$ 6 – News

The average price of Gasoline at gas stations in Brazil, it advanced for the fifth consecutive week and surpassed for the first time the mark of R$ 6 per liter.

In the current weekly survey released this Friday (4), the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) even found the fuel on sale for up to R$ 7,199 per liter.

According to the survey of the average price of regular gasoline at the pumps, it reached R$ 6.007 per liter this week, an increase of 0.41% compared to the previous one. The value of gasoline at Brazilian service stations has been increasing uninterruptedly since the first week of August, according to the regulatory agency.

Among the federation units, the average price charged per liter of gasoline exceeds R$ 6 in 16 states and the Federal District. The highest averages of the week were found in Piauí (BRL 6.495), Rio de Janeiro (BRL 6.492), Acre (BRL 6.483), Goiás (BRL 6.347), Distrito Federal (6.302) and Rio Grande do Sul (BRL $6,302).

Some drivers can pay more than R$7 to refuel in cities in three states. The maximum price found to supply a single liter was located at a gas station in the city of Bagé (RS), with R$ 7,199. As a result, there are stations in Cruzeiro do Sul (AC), which sell gasoline for R$7.130, and in Barra Mansa (RJ), with the fuel sold for up to R$7.059.

Diesel and Ethanol

The most consumed fuel in Brazil, diesel oil canceled the loss that had been registered last week and also advanced 0.41% in the current one, reaching an average of R$ 4.627 per liter.

Ethanol, on the other hand, a direct competitor to gasoline at the pumps, was up 1% this week, also the fifth consecutive gain, to R$ 4.611 per liter.

In the plants, the biofuel increased gains and advanced 1.15% in the week, considering the reference measured by Cepea/Esalq in São Paulo.

Action in the STF

Fuel prices have been a sensitive topic amid rising inflation in the country. President Jair Bolsonaro filed a lawsuit in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to oblige the National Congress to enact, in 120 days, a law with the objective of standardizing the rates applied by the States in the ICMS of products, part of the factors by which the government justifies the increase in prices.

At the same time, Petrobras started a campaign to clarify the price of gasoline, seeking to show that it receives R$ 2 of the sale value of gasoline at the pumps and highlight, in line with Bolsonaro’s vision, the weight of ICMS in the formation of final prices.

In addition to the value of refineries and taxes, fuel prices in Brazil also take into account factors such as distribution and resale margins.