Away from Brazil, Dacia Jogger appears in Europe with seven places

Dacia officially launched the Jogger minivan at a time when the market is looking for SUVs. Risky? Perhaps. The Romanian MPV comes with seven seats to take the place that was once the Logan MCV (first generation).

As the brand itself says, the Dacia Jogger combines van length, minivan space and SUV lines, all mixed together to create something that transitions between these segments without too many problems.

Derived from the Novos Sandero and Logan, the Dacia Jogger is built on the CMF-B modular platform and measures 4.50 m in length, with a 2.90 m wheelbase.

With this base, for example, it would even be possible to make the successor of Oroch with the size to rival Fiat Toro 2022, Chevrolet Montana 2023 and Volkswagen Tarok 2025.

But back to the minivan, Dacia reports that it has 213 liters of space with the seven seats, as well as 712 liters with the five seats. This is more than Chevrolet Spin and, if the market allowed it, it would be its rival with the Renault emblem.

Another highlight of Dacia Jogger, whose style is based on the Sandero Stepway, is the suspension with 200 mm in height, which guarantees the overcoming of obstacles, some of which are well known here, such as scandalous humps, for example.

With modular adjustments, the seats hold up to 1,819 liters with the backrests lowered, leaving only the driver and front passenger. Even with the low cost, Jogger brings multimedia with an 8-inch screen, Android Auto and Carplay, rear camera, automatic air conditioning, among others.

It has traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, collision alert, automatic emergency braking, parking sensors, side and curtain airbags, among others.

The Dacia Jogger comes with a 1.0 TCe engine of 110 horsepower and 20.4 kgfm at 2,900 rpm, in addition to a LPG version with 100 horsepower and a pressurized tank with 40 liters of gas, as well as a 50 liter tank with gasoline, thus having 1,000 km of autonomy.

The brand says that in 2023, the Dacia Jogger Hybrid will arrive with a 1.6 SCe engine and two electric motors, in addition to an automatic transmission, reducing consumption by up to 40%. This gives an idea of ​​what Renault’s flex hybrids will look like. Would there be a future here?

Dacia Jogger 2022 – Photo Gallery