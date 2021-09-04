Bahia registers 830 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and counts another 13 deaths from the disease | Bahia

In the last 24 hours, Bahia registered 830 new cases of Covid-19, according to a bulletin released by the State Health Department (Sesab), this Thursday (2). According to Sesab, the state accounted for another 13 deaths from the disease. [Veja ocupação dos leitos no fim da matéria]

According to the agency, despite the deaths having occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out on Thursday. With the new data, the state has 26,510 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the state, 2,918 people have the virus active. Also according to the bulletin, 1,222,427 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, with 51,883 health professionals. The total number of people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours is 765.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday.

The complete newsletter is available on the Sesab website or through an online platform.

The bulletin also informs the situation of vaccination against Covid-19 in Bahia. According to Sesab, the state has 8,977,843 people who received the first application and another 254,964 who were immunized with the single-dose vaccine.

With this, Bahia has already vaccinated 80.9% of the population aged 18 or over, until 5 pm this Thursday.

According to Thursday’s bulletin, Bahia has 2,106 active beds for Covid-19 treatment. Of this total, 554 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 26%.

Of these beds, 1,000 are from the adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and have an occupancy rate of 31% (313 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 18 of the 29 places are with hospitalized people, which represents an occupancy rate of 62%. Clinical beds for adults are with 19% occupancy and children’s, with 47%.

In Salvador, of the 622 active beds, 180 are occupied (29% of general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 27% and pediatric ICU beds is 70%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are with 26% occupancy and pediatric beds are with 47%.

