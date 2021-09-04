Bahia x Fortaleza: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups – Play

Unsurprisingly the strength has been making history in Series A 2021. Recent marks, including the best first round in the history of a northeastern in the running points, give the exact dimension of this. But Tricolor can do more. And this Saturday, when he enters the pitch of the Pituaçu Stadium, to face the Bahia, at 9 pm, Leão do Pici will have the opportunity to write another remarkable chapter.

In the regional derby, Fortaleza has the opportunity to turn the 1st round in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão, something that has never happened with a northeastern team. In case of victory, the team led by coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will reach 36 points and overtake Palmeiras, who have 35 and are in 2nd place at the moment.

It is worth remembering that the team from São Paulo has one game in hand, against Ceará, but the match was postponed and will only be played later, which therefore does not change the fact that Tricolor will become the first half of the competition occupying 2nd place in the table.

Furthermore, it is the opportunity to open even more advantage in the classification zone for Libertadores. Fortaleza has passed 16 of the 18 rounds so far in the G-4 of Serie A and is guaranteed in 3rd place, since Bragantino and Flamengo do not play in the round (games were postponed due to the call-up of athletes for the Brazilian team).

team changes

Matheus Jussa should start in Felipe's place

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have to make changes to the team. He will not be able to count on defender Marcelo Benevenuto (Covid-19) or defensive midfielder Felipe (suspended). The two are full holders and considerable embezzlement.

In defense, the tendency is for Jackson, who was Benevenuto’s replacement against Cuiabá, to be kept. In midfield, Matheus Jussa and Ronald are the most likely alternatives.

Midfielder Lucas Lima, who has already played in the 2nd half against Cuiabá, is also another novelty that may appear in the starting lineup, in the position of Matheus Vargas.

historical taboo

Fortaleza is also trying to break a historical taboo. It’s been 39 years without beating Bahia away from home. The retrospective involves 15 games, with nine defeats and six draws. The Ceará team’s last victory came in the group stage of the Tournament of Champions, in 1982, when they beat their rival by 1-0, in Fonte Nova/BA. The goal was by Adilton.

In Brasileirão, writing persists in favor of the Bahians, who never lost at home to Fortaleza. In all, there are six games for the competition, with four wins and two draws.

Bahia in crisis

Diego Dabove seeks first victory at Bahia's command

However, the moment for Bahia is not good and Fortaleza will face an opponent in crisis. Bahia hasn’t won for eight games and won just one point in the last 24 played, losing seven games. Dado Cavalcanti was recently sacked and Argentine coach Diego Dabove took charge. This will be the second game of the new coach, who debuted with a 2-0 loss to Fluminense.

One of the challenges of the squadron commander is to improve the offensive system’s performance. Bahia have scored just two goals in their last eight games in Serie A and have serious attacking problems.

In addition, he will not be able to count on striker Gilberto, one of the top scorers in Serie A, who is suspended for the third yellow card. Despite going through such a positive moment, shirt 9 directly participated in 45% of the goals scored by the team in the competition.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET | SEE TIME, WHERE TO ATTEND AND LOCATION

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 19th round

Date: September 4, 2021

Time: 21 hours

Location: Pituaçu Stadium, in Pituaçu (BA)

Broadcast: Premiere, TNT, Rádio Verdes Mares and Diário do Nordeste Real Time

Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

CLIMBINGS

Bahia

Matheus Teixeira; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Patrick de Lucca, Daniel and Mugni; Rossi, Rodriguinho and Rodallega. Coach: Diego Dabove

strength

Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Jackson and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Matheus Jussa (Ronald), Ederson, Matheus Vargas (Lucas Lima) and Lucas Crispim; David (Romarinho) and Robson. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda