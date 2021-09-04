Banco do Brasil at Febraban and dividends from Rumo are highlights

Business

In the highlights of companies this Friday (3), the permanence of the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) and Caixa Econômica at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), after the threat last week.

A manifesto that asks for harmony between the Powers of Brasília, which would have the Febraban as a signatory, it caused a real crisis among the federation’s banks. Bank of Brazil and Box they considered that the content of the manifesto was too political.

In addition, it also takes care of the news. dividend payment by Rumo (RAIL3), in the order of R$ 400 million.

Changes by Banco Pan (BPAN4) in its Board also draw investors’ attention. The pivot of changes is Luciano Huck.

See the highlights of this Friday’s companies:

Bank of Brazil

O Bank of Brazil and the Federal Savings Bank they gave up on leaving Febraban, after the threat last week. Public banks were against the Fiesp’s “A Praça dos Três Poderes” manifesto, to which the federation was a signatory.

In the view of public banks, the federation was taking a positive stance, and it shouldn’t. The exit of the institutions could represent a drop of 22.5% in Febraban’s revenue.

According to Valdo Cruz’s blog, on G1, the permanence of banks in the federation was ordered by the president Jair Bolsonaro.

The federation said that “the matter is closed and with this it will no longer be bound by the decisions of the Fiesp, which, without consulting the other entities, decided to postpone publication without a date”, although it has reaffirmed its support for the manifesto, continuing with its encouragement in defense of democracy.

course

The Board of Directors of course approved at a meeting, last Thursday, the payment of R$ 400 million in interim dividends.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the total amount approved by Rumo’s board refers to the net income for the fiscal year calculated in the balance sheet of June 30 of this year.

The value per common share will be R$0.33416 per share, while for each class “A” preferred share it will be R$0.36757, and for each class “B” preferred share the payment will reach R$0.0 33416.

Are entitled to Rumo dividends shareholders with a shareholding position in the company until September 30th. “Ex-dividend” trading starts the following day, October 1st. In other words, from this date on, the purchase of company papers does not entitle the holder to these earnings.

Pan Bank

Luciano Huck is the name of the new strategic partnership of Pan Bank. According to the financial institution, he will be an advisory member of the Board of Directors and also an advisory member of the marketing committee.

Global arrives with the mission of increasing the bank’s engagement with its public. In this sense, it should reinforce social responsibility initiatives, in addition to intensifying the visibility of the institution’s brand.

The idea of ​​the partnership is that the presenter’s entrepreneur and communicator profile contributes not only to the spread of the Pan brand, but also to innovative ideas for products and services.

The bank has reinforced its digital bank strategy, focusing on classes C, D and E, and already has more than 12.5 million customers. Before accepting the Pan proposal, the presenter has already acted as a poster boy for other financial institutions, such as XP and Itaú (ITUB4).

The highlights of companies in Suno Notícias show the main events that promise to move the market during the day, such as the Bank of Brazil, which may be in the focus of investors throughout the day.