Barbara Evans cries when she discovers pregnancy, after several attempts, and surprises her husband; come watch!

Happy news among so many bad ones! Barbara Evans announced this Friday (3) that she is finally pregnant! After an arduous, emotional and painful process of artificial insemination, the model and influencer shared the happiness of her first pregnancy and showed how she surprised her husband, Gustavo Theodoro, with the news.

In the video posted this morning on her Instagram, the blonde appeared eagerly awaiting the result of a drugstore pregnancy test. While chatting with the camera, she confessed to being afraid that the fertilization process had not worked out, as previously her several attempts with the procedure had been unsuccessful. “I never thought this waiting was so difficult, but I have faith, I’m shaking my head,” said.

As a result, Monique Evans’ daughter burst into tears when she realized she had received a positive result. “I don’t believe what I’m seeing. Are you seeing? It worked out”, she celebrated, in tears. Barbara then planned how she would tell the surprise to her lover.

In the images, it is possible to see that the influencer prepared a lunch for Gustavo, left the table set and hid the test under a napkin. As soon as he sat down to eat, he found the object, saw the positive result and, with a big smile on his face, hugged and kissed his wife. Just look at the beautiful moment:

Shortly after, in her Instagram Stories, the blonde celebrated the long-awaited achievement. “Yes, my people! We are pregnant, we are very happy. Thank you so much for joining me and rooting for us so much. We are very radiant, very very very happy indeed”, declared.

Barbara Evans announces pregnancy pic.twitter.com/I9ixitfrNb — Only Media (@MediasSo) September 3, 2021

In the comments, the mother of the beauty, Monique, celebrated the happiness of her daughter and son-in-law. “I’m speechless to describe this moment. Thank God for this blessing!!! It hurts with LOVE!! How they deserve it. The happiest grandma in the world!!!!!”, he wrote. We wish Bárbara, Gustavo and the newest baby much health and happiness on the way!