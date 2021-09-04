Barbara Evans reveals she expects twins; an embryo faces problems

Barbara Evans announced yesterday that she managed to get pregnant after undergoing a long in vitro fertilization treatment. To Vogue, the model revealed that she is expecting twins and that one of the embryos is facing problems in its development.

We are going through a delicate situation, we need to be cautious and patient. An embryo is big and perfect at the right age. The other is a little smaller and the gestational sac is much smaller.

Monique Evans’ daughter continued.

“The hearts are beating equally and the gallbladder is the same size. I’m in the 7th week of pregnancy, but we need to wait until the 12th to know if the second embryo will develop or not”, he added.

Despite the difficulties, the model and her husband, Gustavo Theodoro, remain optimistic.

We are confident and with great faith, if God sent him he will hold. It’s a delicate moment and we have to ask God and our fans to pray or pray, according to each one’s religion, so that this embryo is strong and cute. Now we have to wait.

Fertilization process

the model and actress started the fertilization process in vitro at the beginning of June and decided to share the whole progress with the followers, through weekly videos on their social networks. she told who gained 14 pounds during the process.

Last Wednesday, the influencer showed how the transfer of two embryos was and was thrilled with the positive result. In the previous video, Barbarian she said that her uterus, according to tests, was ready to receive her children. The third embryo, according to the responsible physician, remained frozen in the laboratory.

The couple managed to gather 12 embryos in all during the three months of treatment, but only three were considered healthy after the cancer biopsy. They opted for the test to find out if the cancer gene was present in the embryos, as both have cases of cancer in their families.