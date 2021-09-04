Barcelona: After Emerson Royal, Pjanic vents loudly and blasts Koeman: ‘You failed me with respect’

The last days of the European transfer market was hectic for the Barcelona. In addition to arrivals and departures, some statements that stirred the Spanish press and the backstage of the Blaugrana club.

After the Brazilian Emerson Royal made a strong outburst after heading to Tottenham, it was Pjanic’s turn to open the game. The Bosnian, in an interview with Brand, who left for the Besiktas, blasted coach Ronald Koeman.

“The coach yes (he lacked respect). I am a player who can accept everything, but I would always like to hear things face to face. Not as if nothing had happened and I was 15 years old. I fought until the end, I was a professional, always working to be well, also for them, so that they prepare well for the games. I knew that if the coach stayed there, he would have to find a solution,” he began by stating.

“I was the one who was going to ask him what he wanted from me, from this position, what am I doing wrong or good to know, to adapt faster within the team, to be useful. In a season, in the end, you have to 17-18 players to win titles. But for him there were no problems in my game, he didn’t give me answers.”

“Time went by, the situation got worse, but for no reason. As I said, I was behaving very well, very professional. It’s a very difficult thing to understand. There were so many people in there that none of them understood what was going on. , ok. This opportunity (Besiktas) appeared, I wanted to hear. I want to play, I’m sure of my quality, I know very well what I can contribute to a team, but of course you need confidence, dialogue, listening to things to your face, they never told me. I would have preferred to hear things directly, but that’s the way it is.”



“It’s been a very strange way of communicating, it’s the first time I’ve experienced this. I’ve never had any problems on any team, with any coach, I think I have a very good relationship with all the coaches… I don’t know what happened. Honestly. , I don’t know what happened. I didn’t want responsibility, I didn’t want confrontation, because I certainly didn’t know how to manage it.”

“He, the coach, the most serious one, I think it’s a lack of respect for the group, that was it. Those who don’t play after the games train hard, well, while the starters recover for the next game. For those who don’t. plays, the serious thing for me is that this coach has never been there to see the attitude of football players who don’t play. This is the first time I’ve seen that. How can a player be motivated or say ‘I’m here’? How can I change if he doesn’t come to see how I train or what attitude I have?”, he concluded.