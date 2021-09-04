Battlefield Mobile First Details Revealed

Game will receive beta release in the Philippines and Indonesia in 2021

The game Battlefield Mobile, which will be released for Android and iOS, has just had the first details leaked through the listing on the Google Play Store. Unable to download the game, but they were the first images of the free-to-play game revealed which will receive a beta release in Indonesia and the Philippines in 2021.

Access the Battlefield Mobile page on the Google Play Store

From the images we can see some vehicles, destroyed buildings and understand a little of how the game will work on smartphones. According to information released, Battlefield Mobile will have 4 classes: Assault, Recon, Support and Medic. THE EA claims that the game will be free-to-play and that microtransactions will be cosmetic only.. The game will feature Battle Pass regardless of the PC/console version of Battlefield 2042.



Image reveals character customization and ample arsenal to face the matches (Credits: Google Play Store)



EA claims Battlefield Mobile will have multiple game modes (Credits: Google Play Store)



From the images we can see the destruction in buildings (Credits: Google Play Store)



For the beta, EA recommends Android 7.0 or newer operating system. After the game launches, new smartphone models will have support implemented. Battlefield Mobile will not include cross-play as it is being developed exclusively for mobile. EA has stated that during the beta release, the Grand Bazaar map and Conquest mode will be available, the rest of the additional content will be added at another date. “The game is still in development and the team is working to ensure that Battlefield Mobile has the feel of a Battlefield game,” said an EA spokesperson.

EA has released a FAQ to answer the Battlefield Mobile FAQ, which can be accessed here. O game doesn’t have a set release date yet., but will likely be released sometime in 2022. Meanwhile, the new title in the Battlefield 2042 franchise for PC and consoles arrives on October 22nd.



