BC councilors veto bill that would promote Women’s Health

In the first ordinary session of the month of the Legislative of Balneário Camboriú, this Wednesday (1), the councilors approved the Veto 7/2021, of the Executive Branch, which totally vetoes the Ordinary Law Project 21/2021, authored by the councilor Juliana Pavan (PSDB), which institutes the Menarche Butterfly Project as a Program for the Prevention of Diseases and the Promotion of Women’s Health.

According to the text presented by the Executive, the Bill is unconstitutional, the reason for the total veto is that the institution of a program like this is not the initiative of the Legislative Power but rather the Executive Power.

The councilors who voted for the project’s veto were, Alessandro Teco, Anderson Santos, Asinil Medeiros, Cristiano, David La Barrica, Gelson Rodrigues, Kaká Fernandes, Omar Tomalih and Victor Forte voted this Wednesday against the Menarca Butterfly project.

On the 6th of July, the same councilors approved the project, however, after the Mayor’s veto, the councilors went back and vetoed the project.

The councilors André Meirinho, Cleber Torra Torra, Eduardo Zanatta, Elizeu Pereira, Juliana Pavan, Lucas Gotardo, Marcelo Achutti and Nilson Probst voted in favor of the project.

The project text that was archived is as follows:

Ordinary Law Project No. 21/2021

Institutes the Menarca Butterfly Project as a Program for the Prevention of Diseases and the Promotion of Women’s Health

Art. 1 The Menarca Butterfly Project is hereby established as a Program for the Prevention of Diseases and Promotion of Women’s Health with the objective of: I- promoting women’s health, through early and preventive actions with girls aged 9 (nine) years old; II- promote the prevention and control of diseases caused by menarche and other cycles; III – to improve the quality of life of students considered to be in the social and economic low-suficiency group of the municipal education system, as well as for women in the same group; IV- prevent teenage pregnancy; V- prevent biological (STDs and HIV) and psychological diseases arising from the consequences of lack of information, access and conditions of healthy habits for the health of the woman’s body and mind; VI- expand, qualify and humanize comprehensive care to women’s health; VII- expand women’s access to information about the most modern contraceptive methods that are less harmful to women’s health; VIII- ensure the supply of contraceptive methods for the population of reproductive age and classified as in the social and economic low sufficiency group; IX- ensure the offer of menstrual hygiene items to students considered to be in the social and economic low-suficiency group of the municipal education network, as well as to women in this group. Art. 2 The Program for the Prevention of Diseases and Promotion of Women’s Health by the Menarca Butterfly Project will have the following stages: I- socioeconomic survey of female schoolchildren who are of menstrual age; II- registration by free demand, at the health centers in Balneário Camboriú, of women who request contraceptives and hygiene materials and who fall into the social and economic low-sufficiency group; III- carry out conversation circles in schools with related professionals, such as gynecologists, psychologists; IV- carry out referrals of cases recognized as more complex and serious to the integrated care and treatment network; V- to enable the distribution of sanitary napkins, initially disposable ones, with gradual migration to menstrual collectors (valid for up to ten years – as it is the friendliest option on the planet – sustainability) in municipal public schools and health centers in Balneário Camboriú , for students and women in social and economic disadvantage, VI- to facilitate the distribution of contraceptives at health centers in Balneário Camboriú, for students, if minors, authorized by the guardians, and women in social and economic low sufficiency, VII- monitor and measure the tangible results and describe the intangibles of how much the project will contribute to female empowerment, sorority, health and sustainability of this target audience in the city of Balneário Camboriú. Art. 3 In order to make the provisions of this Law feasible, the Executive Power, at its discretion, will establish partnerships with educational, foundational, philanthropic and private initiative institutions. Art.4 The expenses arising from the execution of this Law will be borne by the budget appropriations, especially from the Health, Education and Social Inclusion Funds, included in the Annual Budget of the Municipality. Art.5 This law enters into force on the date of its publication.