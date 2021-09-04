BC President cites inflation and says water crisis is “serious problem”

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said today that the water crisis it is a “big problem“ for the country and that the institution will do whatever it takes to try to contain the impacts on the inflation In the next months.

During the Estadão Finanças Mais event, Campos Neto stated that the readjustments in electricity tariffs have already pressured inflation, which accumulates an increase of almost 9% in twelve months.

“Obviously, the electricity readjustment, with the various red flag readjustments, and this last flag of the water crisis, have really impacted a lot [a inflação]. A andlectricity has the power to spread in the chain [de produtos e serviços] this increase. We have been looking at this very closely.”

“If we have rain even a little below the average, but even so the reservoirs are above 10%, this does not imply rationing. Brazil even reduced water dependency, but it is a very serious problem for us in the coming months“, added.

As we showed, on Tuesday (31), O Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque announced a new level of tariff flag for electricity bills across the country. THE “water scarcity tariff flag” entered into force on Wednesday (1) and adds R$ 14.20 to bills for every 100 kW/h consumed.