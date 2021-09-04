Before moving to Xuxa’s mansion, Karinah lives in Jayme Monjardim’s house

With her name booming since she bought Xuxa Meneghel’s mansion, for R$ 45 million, the singer Karinah has lived in Rio since the beginning of the pandemic and already lived in the condominium where her new residence is located. She rented the house of another famous: director Jayme Monjardim. According to the person from Paraná, she chose to settle in the place to feel the atmosphere of the ideal space she was looking for to raise her children:

— When we came to Rio de Janeiro, we already installed ourselves in this condominium. Today, I am in a house belonging to Jayme Monjardim. I rented it to get a feel for the place. It’s really a safe, calm, peaceful place to take care of my kids. We prepare to buy a property. Everything worked.

See too: Maysa singer’s house, in Maricá, was sold by Jayme Monjardim for R$ 3.2 million; see pictures

Karinah says that she was won over by the environment of 2780m² of built area and the tranquility of the residence located in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

– We studied a lot before making this acquisition. It’s really a calm, safe, peaceful place to raise our children. And Xuxa was wonderful. She gave us all the support, she left us very calm. Looks like Snow White! (laughs) Because she was walking around the house and the birds were following her at her feet. We’re all special in God’s eyes, but you can tell she has a different star. She’s a special person — the artist melts, who says she was a short girl from Xuxa: — Who wasn’t?

Karinah bought Xuxa’s house for R$ 45 million Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The release of the news, however, took the pagoda by surprise.

Photos: Discover Xuxa’s mansion, sold for R$ 45 million, after three years

– I confess that I was quite afraid to start negotiations, due to a possible repercussion. And when it was released, it stirred a little with my family, because we weren’t prepared. But it is part. Xuxa built a very important legacy for Brazil and the world, this noise couldn’t be different, right? I just thought it would take a little longer,” Karinah says, laughing, over the phone.