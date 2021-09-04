Belgium stacks 90,000 tonnes of debris on highway after flooding; see photos | World

Remains of furniture, walls and roofs were destroyed and the “temporary dump” was erected to store all the material while recycling centers were overcrowded.
The regional government’s plan is to recycle up to 60% of the wreckage – which occupies 8 kilometers of the A601 highway in Juprelle, near the city of Liège – and incinerate the rest.
Furniture, walls and roofs destroyed in July floods are piled up on Belgian highway, photo September 3, 2021 — Photo: François Walschaerts/AFP
The estimate of the Belgian Ministry of the Environment is that this entire cleaning operation should take at least nine months.
The region most affected by floods in the country was Wallonia, whose main city is precisely Liège.
The biggest damage is in cities and towns along the rivers Meuse (which originates in France, passes through the country and enters the Netherlands) and Vesdre, near the German border.
See more photos of the improvised dump:
Truck passes by rubble removed after flooding in Belgium, photo of 3 September 2021 — Photo: François Walschaerts/AFP
90,000 tonnes of garbage were removed after flooding in Belgium, photo of 3 September 2021 — Photo: François Walschaerts/AFP
Trash removed after flooding in Belgium is lined up on highway, photo September 3, 2021 — Photo: François Walschaerts/AFP
- Ida Storm Causes Deaths and Floods in New York; PHOTOS
- Historic rains leave dozens of people dead in northeastern US