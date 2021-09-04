Big brand deals on AliExpress have GoPro Hero 9 Black at unbeatable price

if there is a marketplace who takes the word seriously “promotion”, it sure is AliExpress. That’s because the Chinese retail giant has been a reference for those looking for electronics for some time now, smartphones and wearables with a much more affordable price than other online stores.

And if it was cheaper, it will get even more! That’s because AliExpress performs between days September 6th and 10th a super offer with up to 60% off for big brand products. But as we know you won’t be able to wait until then, the marketplace warms up between days September 3rd and 5th with selected products already at a discount, such as the GoPro Hero 9 Black.

Credit: Disclosure | GoPro GoPro Hero 9 Black is heating up the promotion with the value of R$ 2,627.54 in the standard combo

The action camera desired by 10 out of 10 travelers is in the promotion’s warm-up with the value of R$ 2,627.54 in the standard combo. Entitled to free shipping and fast delivery within 12 days to the city of São Paulo and within 15 days to the rest of Brazil.

With a 20 megapixel sensor, the GoPro Hero 9 Black, which is the brand’s top-of-the-line model, makes video recording in 5k (5120 x 2880 pixels) at 30 FPS, in addition to 4K at 60 FPS. Among the new features of the model are the front screen, which facilitates framing for self videos, more advanced image stabilization, lens support and waterproof construction.

Even the battery, which always annoyed GoPro users due to its short runtime, gained a gross capacity 40% higher than the previous model. Going from 1,220 mAh to 1,720 mAh on Hero 9 Black.

Credit: Disclosure | GoPro Among the new features of the GoPro Hero 9 Black are the front screen, which facilitates framing for self videos, more advanced image stabilization, lens support and waterproof construction

Want to buy? So, take advantage of the Free Turnstile reader still entitled to exclusive discount coupons to make your purchases even cheaper: with the code calivn8, new users get $8 off for purchases over $20; already with the coupon bald 9 any user gets $9 off for purchases over $99; and the code bald5, gives $5 off for purchases over $50.

In addition, the Chinese retail giant has created three discount coupons that go into effect from September 6th to save you even more: with the code save, users get a $7 discount for purchases over $50; already with the coupon win more, are $14 off for purchases over $99; and with the code Hot deal, you get $29 off for purchases over $199.

Did you like this offer? Then take a look at other featured products on AliExpress that we’ve selected for you:

1. DJI Mini 2 – BRL 2,796.74 (32 GB standard combo)

DJI Mini 2 is on the promotion with the value of R$ 2,796.74 (32 GB standard combo)

2. Huawei Band 6 – R$ 222.48 (model in black 01)

Credit: Huawei | Disclosure Huawei Band 6 is in the promotion with the value of R$ 222.48 (model in black 01)

3. Amazfit Stratos – BRL 468.04

Credit: Amazfit | Disclosure Amazfit Stratos is in the promotion with the value of R$ 468.04

4. JBL Flip 5 Speaker – R$586.03

Credit: JBL | Disclosure JBL Flip 5 Sound Box is on the promotion with the value of R$ 586.03

Remember that discount coupons are available for all products featured in the article, according to the expiration date mentioned above. In addition to free shipping and fast delivery within 12 days to the city of São Paulo and within 15 days to the rest of Brazil.

Warning: product prices and promotions are valid until the end of the campaign or while stocks last. Therefore, pay attention to the publication date of the article.