Bobsin pulls the line of players observed by Felipão in the ‘season’ of space dispute in the Tricolor

The Brazilian football calendar gave a break, postponed Immortal’s match against Atlético-MG and Felipão gained precious time to develop specific work with the squad until September 12, when Grêmio resumes its participation in the Brasileirão and will receive the Ceará in its Arena, in Porto Alegre.

Right from the start, a period of three days off for the players was already determined. As soon as the Tricolor squad reappeared, last Wednesday (1), the commander of the Grêmista barracks, Luiz Felipe Scolari, kicked off his schedule of 11 scheduled training sessions, in which the technical and tactical improvement will be intensively worked.

Another projected measure will be the concentration of five days before departure. In the view of the Technical Committee, anticipating the meeting and concentration of its squad to face Ceará, is an important device to leave players focused exclusively on the match. The information is from the portal Esporte News Mundo.

Felipão will observe Churín to see the possibilities of triggering the player who returns from injury – Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF



Grêmio’s training sessions will also be a period of evaluations, as Scolari will observe how players who were not being used, due to injuries, or even technical options, play. However, under Felipão’s eyes will be players such as Diego Churín and players from the Tricolor base, such as Fernando Henrique, Jhonata Robert, Sarará and Victor Bobsin