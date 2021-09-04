Bolsonaro flirts with coup and says that the ‘trend is for a rupture to happen’





President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday 4 that, if the Federal Supreme Court acts outside the four lines of the Constitution, “the tendency is for a rupture to happen”.

The president, who spoke after a motorcycle ride through the Pernambuco countryside, attacked ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso, even without mentioning them.

“The STF cannot be different from the Executive or Legislative Power. If there is someone who dares to continue acting outside the four lines of the Constitution, the power has to call that person and frame him. If this does not happen, any of the three Powers… The tendency is for a rupture to happen”, he declared.

“A break that I neither want nor desire. I’m sure not even the Brazilian people want it that way. But the responsibility rests with each power. I appeal to this power, to review the action of this person who is harming the destiny of Brazil”, he added.

To supporters, Bolsonaro commented on the 7 September demonstrations and stated that the moderating power is the people.

“While jurists are looking for who is the moderating power of Brazil, I say to all of them: the moderating power is the Brazilian people”, he said.

“We have one or the other coming out of normality. We have one or two playing outside the four lines of the Constitution. We play within the four lines. But the people, as a moderating power, cannot allow any of us to play outside those four lines,” he continued.

